Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Asset Issekeshev and Nurlan Yermekbayev

    14 May 2021, 18:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Asset Issekeshev and Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the agenda of the upcoming session of the Security Council as well as the documents which are to be considered at the session on May 19.

    Asset Issekeshev revealed that the forthcoming session will focus on several issues, including the Concept of building and developing the Armed Forces and ensuring cross-border security.

    Minister of Defense Yermekbayev, in turn, reported on the main directions of building the Armed Forces highlighted in the draft Concept.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Office of the Security Council.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Army Security Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region