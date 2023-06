Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev reappoints head of his Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev extended the term of office of Makhmud Kassymbekov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

The term of office of Makhmud Kassymbekov who happens to be the Head of the First President’s Office was extended until December 31, 2022 in line with the decision of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.