Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 August 2021, 16:40
Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

The First President of Kazakhstan spoke of the further strengthening of bilateral relations and development of regional cooperation within the EAEU.

The Russian Prime Minister thanked Nazarbayev for the warm welcome and conveyed the kind greetings from President Vladimir Putin. He also talked about the outcomes of the talks and meetings held during his visit to Kazakhstan.

photo

The Russian Government Chairman shared his impressions of the Kazakh solutions in the digitalization sphere as well as spoke of the issues of implementing joint measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

photo

photo


EurAsEC   Kazakhstan and Russia   Events   Russia    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region