Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

The First President of Kazakhstan spoke of the further strengthening of bilateral relations and development of regional cooperation within the EAEU.

The Russian Prime Minister thanked Nazarbayev for the warm welcome and conveyed the kind greetings from President Vladimir Putin. He also talked about the outcomes of the talks and meetings held during his visit to Kazakhstan.

The Russian Government Chairman shared his impressions of the Kazakh solutions in the digitalization sphere as well as spoke of the issues of implementing joint measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection.