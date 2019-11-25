Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy: Nur Otan’s pre-election programmes to be based on territorial development programmes

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 November 2019, 18:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting with the representatives of Nur Otan Party’s regional branches, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned to develop pre-election programmes for each region, city and district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Next year, the implementation of the five-year territorial development programme will be completed. The importance of adoption of the new programmes coincides with the new electoral cycle. Therefore, the new porgrammes should underlie the Party’s pre-election programmes for each region [election to the maslikhat - editor]. As for Nur Otan’s pre-election programme for the Majilis election, the Prime Minister as a member of the Political Council Bureau, should personally manage this work and begin to develop this programme,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

He reminded that the Congress of Nur Otan Party would be held in February for discussing the future electoral tasks.

Deputies of Nur Otan Party’s faction in the Majilis, secretaries and heads of factions of maslikhats participated in the meeting.

Nur Otan Party   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
