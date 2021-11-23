Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy Nazarbayev decides to hand over Nur Otan Party Chairman’s powers to President Tokayev

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2021, 16:17
Elbasy Nazarbayev decides to hand over Nur Otan Party Chairman’s powers to President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev made a decision to hand over the powers of the Chairman of Nur Otan Party to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

«At the extended meeting of the Political Council Nursultan Nazarbayev made a decision to transfer the powers of the Chairman of Nur Otan Party stressing that the Party should be headed by the President of the country. The transfer procedure is to be carried out according to the Party’s Charter,» reads the Twitter post.

In his commentary on Elbasy’s decision to hand over the powers of the Chairman of Nur Otan Party to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ukibai pointed out that such a decision is only a logical continuation of power transfer. He stated, referring to the words of Nursultan Nazarbayev, that Nur Otan Party should be the main pillar of support for the Kazakh President, especially today, in the conditions of global crisis caused by the pandemic.

According to the Nur Otan Party Charter, electing or dismissing the chair is the exclusive responsibility of the Party’s Congress. Until then, Nazarbayev remains the Party Chairman.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan