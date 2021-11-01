Go to the main site
    Elbasy mourns passing of Kazakhstani statesman Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov

    1 November 2021, 20:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of statesman and public figure Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov on the occasion of his untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    In the telegram of condolences, Elbasy noted that Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov worked for the benefit of his motherland and greatly contributed to strengthening its independence. He went to great lengths to develop the tourism and sport cluster, law-making activity and agriculture in Kazakhstan.

    He was an experienced and hardworking manager and was immensely respected by Kazakhstani public, the telegram reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also expressed confidence that Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov would be forever remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

