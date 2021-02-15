Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Elbasy mourns death of prominent Kazakhstani poet Shomishbai Sariyev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2021, 18:29
Elbasy mourns death of prominent Kazakhstani poet Shomishbai Sariyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of late Kazakhstani poet Shomishbai Sariyev, Kazinform reports.

The telegram stressed that Shomishbai Sariyev was the prominent Kazakhstani poet and had greatly contributed to the development of national literature and spirituality as a true patriot of independent Kazakhstan.

The telegram continues that he has been known to many readers as the author of lyrical poems and lyrics to numerous songs. Shomishbai Sariyev will be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Shomishbai Sariyev had passed away at the age of 75.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana