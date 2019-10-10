Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy, Mongolia’s PM meet in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 October 2019, 18:15
NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy reads.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and Mongolia are historically allied nations.

«Since the first days of independence I tried to strengthen relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. 120,000 Kazakhs of Mongolia are the live bridge between the countries. You had talks with the Kazakh Prime Minister. You also plan to attend the business forum. Currently, the commodity turnover between the two countries is low. I am confident you will settle all these issues,» Nazarbayev said.

In his turn, the Mongolian PM expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for the warm welcome and the high-level meeting.

