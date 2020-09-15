Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy met with chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

    15 September 2020, 19:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev met with chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    During the meeting the Chairman of the Security Council was reported on the measures taken to strengthen fight against corruption within realization of the 100 Specific Steps Nationwide Action Plan.

    Shpekbayev briefed on development of international cooperation, raising transparency and openness of the state bodies’ budget and strengthening of cooperation with civil society in this process.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Combating corruption First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region