Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Elbasy meets with Higher Reforms Council Deputy Chairman Suma Chakrabarti

    8 December 2020, 17:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s First Kazakh-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Higher Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    The meeting focused on the current issues of the country’s economic development amid the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing of views on the global situation.

    The Deputy Chairman of the Higher Council for Reforms shared his views on global economic projections and outlook.

    During the meeting, Mr Suma Chakrabarti also praised the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    3 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    4 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    5 Wildfire contained in Abai region