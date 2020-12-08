Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy meets with Higher Reforms Council Deputy Chairman Suma Chakrabarti

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 December 2020, 17:25
Elbasy meets with Higher Reforms Council Deputy Chairman Suma Chakrabarti

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s First Kazakh-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Higher Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

The meeting focused on the current issues of the country’s economic development amid the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing of views on the global situation.

The Deputy Chairman of the Higher Council for Reforms shared his views on global economic projections and outlook.

During the meeting, Mr Suma Chakrabarti also praised the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

Events   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
