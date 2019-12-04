Go to the main site
    Elbasy meets with head of Shaushen farming household

    4 December 2019, 16:25

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received head of Shaushen farming household Sairambai Donenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    During the meeting Elbasy praised Mr. Donenbayev’s active role in the development of social infrastructure of Zhambyl region.

    Sairambai Donenbayev, in turn, expressed gratitude to the First President of Kazakhstan for paying attention to the rural youth and providing continued support to the development of rural areas.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

