Elbasy meets with CTBTO Executive Secretary

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2021, 19:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Dr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

At the start of the meeting, Elbasy congratulated Dr. Robert Floyd on his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the organization and wished him success in his work.

Nursultan Nazarbayev went on to remind that it had been 30 years since Kazakhstan shut down the Semipalatinsk Test Site and abandoned the world’s 4th largest nuclear arsenal.

The First President of Kazakhstan also expressed gratitude for appreciation of the country’s efforts in terms of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Robert Floyd, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazabrayev for an opportunity to meet him, the person who greatly contributed to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and making the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty a reality.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on current situation in the sphere of ensuring international security and stability.


Nuclear disarmament   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
