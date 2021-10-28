Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Elbasy meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2021, 22:51
Elbasy meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

ABU GHABI. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan commended the dynamic development of traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

In that context, the results of the visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin to the city of Abu Dhabi during which the intergovernmental document on the establishment of long-term strategic partnership to develop projects in priority sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan with the total investments of over $6bn was signed were noted.

Elbasy cordially congratulated the people of the UAE on the 50th golden anniversary of the establishment of the country, stressing the high results in different sectors achieved over the short period of history.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan handed over Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan the Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security for ensuring peace, regional stability and sustainable economic development.

photo


In his turn, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi thanked Elbasy and members of the Commission for the award of the Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security for such a high evaluation for his activity. ‘

Noting the huge role and contributions of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed confidence in further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

In addition, the sides exchanged the views on the most current issues of international and regional agenda.

photo


Kazakhstan and the UAE   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%