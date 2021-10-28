Elbasy meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

ABU GHABI. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan commended the dynamic development of traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

In that context, the results of the visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin to the city of Abu Dhabi during which the intergovernmental document on the establishment of long-term strategic partnership to develop projects in priority sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan with the total investments of over $6bn was signed were noted.

Elbasy cordially congratulated the people of the UAE on the 50th golden anniversary of the establishment of the country, stressing the high results in different sectors achieved over the short period of history.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan handed over Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan the Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security for ensuring peace, regional stability and sustainable economic development.

In his turn, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi thanked Elbasy and members of the Commission for the award of the Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security for such a high evaluation for his activity. ‘

Noting the huge role and contributions of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed confidence in further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

In addition, the sides exchanged the views on the most current issues of international and regional agenda.