Elbasy meets with Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Fund Management Board of «Samruk-Kazyna» Sovereign Wealth Fund Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of NC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

At the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan lauded results of the country’s infrastructural development over the years of independence and pointed out the achievements in the sphere of railway network expansion.

«We worked a lot to implement the infrastructure projects. Over these years 2,5 thousand kilometers of railways have been constructed. Thus, we have ensured the development of our own railway network,» Elbasy said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the measures taken by the company to unlock transport and logistic potential of the country, step up export and transit shipments as well as better quality of services rendered.