Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Council

    29 January 2020, 16:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Talgat Donakov on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was informed of the progress in the implementation of the ongoing reform of the national court system as well as selection and training of judges.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the Supreme Court Council is responsible for the selection of judicial personnel and that the selection process should be non-biased. «Judges should be selected based on the results of rigorous selection process. They should be well-educated, incorrupt and able to work with people,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

    In turn, Talgat Donakov briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the measures assumed to ensure the transparency of the selection process.

    In his words, the situation is changing. A special commission consisting of judges, law and HR experts has been formed to ensure the transparency of the process, he said.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Courts Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Supreme Court Chairman
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires