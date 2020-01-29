Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Council

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 January 2020, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Talgat Donakov on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was informed of the progress in the implementation of the ongoing reform of the national court system as well as selection and training of judges.

Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the Supreme Court Council is responsible for the selection of judicial personnel and that the selection process should be non-biased. «Judges should be selected based on the results of rigorous selection process. They should be well-educated, incorrupt and able to work with people,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Talgat Donakov briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the measures assumed to ensure the transparency of the selection process.

In his words, the situation is changing. A special commission consisting of judges, law and HR experts has been formed to ensure the transparency of the process, he said.


Courts   Nursultan Nazarbayev  
