Elbasy meets with Chairman of National Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the Chairman of the National Bank, Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the outlook for global economic performance during the pandemic as well as the situation of the markets of trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan.

The First President of Kazakhstan was also informed on the current situation of the monetary market and the country’s monetary policy.

According to Mr.Dossayev, the financial market is stable. The inflation rate has reached 7 per cent in 8 months of 2020, which is within the projected range. The base rate of 9% has been maintained.



