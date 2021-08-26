Elbasy meets with Chairman of Board of Samruk Kazyna Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of JSC «Samruk Kazyna» Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

At the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was reported on the performance and financing indicators of Samruk Kazyna Fund.

According to Mr. Satkaliyev, in the past 7 months the fund has seen positive dynamics of indicators of uranium sales, electrical energy production and container shipping.

Elbasy was informed of the process of vaccination and measures taken to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety at the enterprises of the Fund.

Following the results of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.