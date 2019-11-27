Go to the main site
    Elbasy meets talented youth of Kazakhstan

    27 November 2019, 21:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with the laureates of the Prize of the First President’s Fund, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, the young leaders told Nursultan Nazarbayev about their achievements in various spheres.

    The First President noted the importance of development of human capital and touched upon the modern challenges and global trends of development.

    Alongside, Nursultan Nazarbayev informed about the measures launched to support the youth of the country and creation of equal conditions for their development.

    The Leader of the Nation called Kazakhstanis to actively join the implementation of El Umiti project initiated by him on support of talented youth.

    The operator of the initiative is the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan which will closely work with the governmental agencies of the country. The El Umiti initiative will cover various spheres including identification of talented youth based on best international practice, modernization of schools in rural settlements, patriotic education of youth, elaboration of motivation programmes for young people, training of professionals in various sectors of economy etc.» he said.

    Youth of Kazakhstan
