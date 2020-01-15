Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Elbasy meets Majilis Chairman

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 January 2020, 18:57
Elbasy meets Majilis Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazinform reports citing the Elbasy’s website.

The Leader of the Nation was informed about the course of fulfillment of the instructions given at the last meeting of the Nur Otan Party’s faction.

The Elbasy underlined the importance of timely responding to the population’s requests by deputies.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of enhancing the role of the Parliament.

«The Parliament should play a key role in formation of the Government. You should together adopt the laws, porgrammes and be accountable to the population,» he stressed.

At the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin reported to the Elbasy on the results of regional trips of Majilis deputies and told him about the current legislative activity of the Majilis.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023