Elbasy meets Kazakhfilm President Akan Satayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the country had always paid special attention to the development of the field of art since independence, Kazinform cites the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Elbasy wished Akan Satayev new achievements in future work pointing to his vast experience in the film industry and social recognition.

«Your films appeared at many film festivals, with films The Road to Mother, Tomiris, and others warmly received by the audience,» said Nazarbayev.

In his turn, Satayev told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the plans on producing new feature films and the measures taken to enhance the quality of domestic cinema.



