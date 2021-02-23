Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy meets Kazakhfilm President Akan Satayev

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 February 2021, 18:06
Elbasy meets Kazakhfilm President Akan Satayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the country had always paid special attention to the development of the field of art since independence, Kazinform cites the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Elbasy wished Akan Satayev new achievements in future work pointing to his vast experience in the film industry and social recognition.

«Your films appeared at many film festivals, with films The Road to Mother, Tomiris, and others warmly received by the audience,» said Nazarbayev.

In his turn, Satayev told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the plans on producing new feature films and the measures taken to enhance the quality of domestic cinema.


Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana