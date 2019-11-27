Elbasy made invaluable contribution to establishing relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tokayev said that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev made an invaluable contribution to the formation and development of relations between the two countries.

«We greatly appreciate your personal contribution to the promotion and development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction and partnership. In 2017 you and Nursultan Nazarbayev showed political will and completed the stage of securing the legal status of the state border which is of high importance for the two countries», noted the Head of State at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in Bishkek.

The Head of State stressed that the agenda of the meeting is broad and it covers the most relevant areas of bilateral partnership.

Mr. Tokayev informed that he and his Kyrgyz counterpart have discussed the most pressing issues in a narrow format.