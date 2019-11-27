Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Elbasy made invaluable contribution to establishing relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, President

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 November 2019, 16:57
Elbasy made invaluable contribution to establishing relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tokayev said that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev made an invaluable contribution to the formation and development of relations between the two countries.

«We greatly appreciate your personal contribution to the promotion and development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction and partnership. In 2017 you and Nursultan Nazarbayev showed political will and completed the stage of securing the legal status of the state border which is of high importance for the two countries», noted the Head of State at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in Bishkek.

The Head of State stressed that the agenda of the meeting is broad and it covers the most relevant areas of bilateral partnership.

Mr. Tokayev informed that he and his Kyrgyz counterpart have discussed the most pressing issues in a narrow format.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty