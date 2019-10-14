Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Elbasy, Kyrgyz President meet in Baku

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 October 2019, 21:30
Elbasy, Kyrgyz President meet in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Elbasy.kz reports.

Nazarbayev noted the great importance of further deepening of the Turkic integration. «Kazakhstan cooperates with all countries of the Turkic world. I have initiated development of many institutions of the Council. The most significant is to ensure peace and accord between our countries,» Nazarbayev said.

photo

In his turn, the Kyrgyz Leader highlighted the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan into strengthening cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries and congratulated the Elbasy on awarding him the status of the Honorary Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

Nursultan Nazarbayev  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana