    Elbasy is in Kazakh capital – spokesperson

    8 January 2022, 13:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently in the Kazakh capital, his spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    Aidos Ukibai took to his official Twitter account to reveal that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy is currently in Nur-Sultan holding a number of consultative meetings and keeping in touch with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke by phone with heads of friendly countries.

    He urges everyone to help the President of Kazakhstan overcome current threats and ensure Kazakhstan’s integrity.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
