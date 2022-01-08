Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Elbasy is in Kazakh capital – spokesperson

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2022, 13:33
Elbasy is in Kazakh capital – spokesperson

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently in the Kazakh capital, his spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted, Kazinform reports.

Aidos Ukibai took to his official Twitter account to reveal that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy is currently in Nur-Sultan holding a number of consultative meetings and keeping in touch with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke by phone with heads of friendly countries.

He urges everyone to help the President of Kazakhstan overcome current threats and ensure Kazakhstan’s integrity.


Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana