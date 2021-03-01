Elbasy is a symbol of our Independence – Secretary of State Kusherbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Celebrating the 30th anniversary of our Independence we attach special meaning to the Gratitude Day, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said at the roundtable Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This, according to Secretary Kusherbayev, is our way to say thank you to those people who stood at the origins of creation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

The Secretary of State stressed that first and foremost we should be profoundly grateful to the First President-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who turned the centuries-long dream of our ancestors of freedom and sovereignty into reality.

«Today our Elbasy is the symbol of our Independence. He was the one who coordinated the post-Soviet transit and helped our nation avoid social disturbances and civil conflicts,» Kusherbayev added.

The roundtable dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is underway in the Kazakh capital.