Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Independence day

Elbasy is a symbol of our Independence – Secretary of State Kusherbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2021, 15:58
Elbasy is a symbol of our Independence – Secretary of State Kusherbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Celebrating the 30th anniversary of our Independence we attach special meaning to the Gratitude Day, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said at the roundtable Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This, according to Secretary Kusherbayev, is our way to say thank you to those people who stood at the origins of creation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

The Secretary of State stressed that first and foremost we should be profoundly grateful to the First President-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who turned the centuries-long dream of our ancestors of freedom and sovereignty into reality.

«Today our Elbasy is the symbol of our Independence. He was the one who coordinated the post-Soviet transit and helped our nation avoid social disturbances and civil conflicts,» Kusherbayev added.

The roundtable dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is underway in the Kazakh capital.


Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed