    Elbasy instructs Samruk-Kazyna to review comprehensive privatization plan

    4 June 2020, 23:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund in conjunction with the Government to review the activities of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan, Kazinform reports.

    «In the context of the global crisis and the high volatility of energy prices, we are forced to adapt and adjust the plans of privatization», Nursultan Nazarbayev said during a meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna».

    Elbasy supported the sale of 10% Kazakhtelecom shares to JSC Unified Accumulative Pension Fund.

    At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund in conjunction with the Government to revise the Comprehensive Privatization Plan.

    It bears to remind that on June 3 the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna».

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
