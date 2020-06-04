Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Elbasy instructs Samruk-Kazyna to review comprehensive privatization plan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 June 2020, 23:50
Elbasy instructs Samruk-Kazyna to review comprehensive privatization plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund in conjunction with the Government to review the activities of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan, Kazinform reports.

«In the context of the global crisis and the high volatility of energy prices, we are forced to adapt and adjust the plans of privatization», Nursultan Nazarbayev said during a meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna».

Elbasy supported the sale of 10% Kazakhtelecom shares to JSC Unified Accumulative Pension Fund.

At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund in conjunction with the Government to revise the Comprehensive Privatization Plan.

It bears to remind that on June 3 the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna».


Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital