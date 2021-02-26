Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Elbasy holds phone talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan

    26 February 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the latter’s birthday, wishing him health and future success in government activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Turkey, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    In his turn, the Turkish President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the wishes and cited his important role as the Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

    The two expressed appreciation for the dynamics of development of strategic partnership relations between the countries.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan