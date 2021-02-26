Elbasy holds phone talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the latter’s birthday, wishing him health and future success in government activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Turkey, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

In his turn, the Turkish President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the wishes and cited his important role as the Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

The two expressed appreciation for the dynamics of development of strategic partnership relations between the countries.