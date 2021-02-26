Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy holds phone talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 19:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the latter’s birthday, wishing him health and future success in government activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Turkey, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

In his turn, the Turkish President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the wishes and cited his important role as the Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

The two expressed appreciation for the dynamics of development of strategic partnership relations between the countries.

Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
