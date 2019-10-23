Go to the main site
    Elbasy holds meeting with Takeo Kawamura in Japan

    23 October 2019, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Elbasy met with Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Japan Friendship Parliamentary League Takeo Kawamura, Kazinform reports referring to Nursultan Nazarbayev's Instagram account.

    During the meeting Elbasy noted the results of the Kazakhstan-Japan Friendship Parliamentary League activities aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two states.

    «During Shinzo Abe’s last visit to Kazakhstan we significantly consolidated our strategic partnership. Our economic cooperation has changed a lot. I have arrived in Japan at the invitation of the Government to participate in the enthronization ceremony of Emperor Naruhito», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the special importance of the further development of inter-parliamentary relations for the benefit of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Japan.

    In turn, Takeo Kawamura outlined the growth rate of Kazakhstan achieved during the years of independence under the leadership of the First President.

    In addition, Mr. Kawamura told N. Nazarbayev on his recent visit to Kazakhstan.

    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
