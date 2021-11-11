Go to the main site
    Elbasy holds meeting of Samruk-Kazyna Management Council

    11 November 2021, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the meeting of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Management Council, elbasy.kz reads.

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund CEO Satkaliyev reported on the Fund’s results for the past 9 months, its main strategic goals and key development priorities. Those attending approved the presented Samruk Kazyna development strategy for 2022-2031 aimed at increasing investments for realization of infrastructure, export-oriented and import-substituting projects in the real economic sector. The Elbasy supported the Samruk Kazyna suggested goals for reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

    Heads of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC, Kazatomprom National Atomic Company JSC and Kazakhtelecom JSC reported on the present situation and development forecasts for the years ahead.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
