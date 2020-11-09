Go to the main site
    Elbasy hails Natalya Sats Theatre for Children and Young People as venue marks 75 years

    9 November 2020, 13:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulatory words to the famed artistic team of the Natalya Sats State Academic Russian Theatre for Children and Young People on 75 years since the foundation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Theatre.

    In his congratulatory letter, the First Kazakh President has said that the date is as a solemn event in the cultural life of the southern capital and the entire country, hailing the Theatre as a center of gravity for both recognized masters and those just getting started their path in art.

    He highlighted that the Natalya Sats State Academic Russian Theatre for Children and Young People keeps pace with time and spiritual needs of its audience, offering compelling plays and premieres.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the theatre’s team further success, inspiration and new achievements in their field.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

