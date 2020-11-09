Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Elbasy hails Natalya Sats Theatre for Children and Young People as venue marks 75 years

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 November 2020, 13:37
Elbasy hails Natalya Sats Theatre for Children and Young People as venue marks 75 years

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulatory words to the famed artistic team of the Natalya Sats State Academic Russian Theatre for Children and Young People on 75 years since the foundation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Theatre.

In his congratulatory letter, the First Kazakh President has said that the date is as a solemn event in the cultural life of the southern capital and the entire country, hailing the Theatre as a center of gravity for both recognized masters and those just getting started their path in art.

He highlighted that the Natalya Sats State Academic Russian Theatre for Children and Young People keeps pace with time and spiritual needs of its audience, offering compelling plays and premieres.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the theatre’s team further success, inspiration and new achievements in their field.


Almaty   Entertainment   Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires