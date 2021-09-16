Go to the main site
    Elbasy greets Eurasian Media Forum participants

    16 September 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the participants of the XVII Eurasian Media Forum, Kazinform reports.

    «Over the past years the Forum became an acknowledged media platform to share views. Well-known politicians, experts and leading mass media representatives debate here the most pressing issues of global concern, develop new approaches to have them solved,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev read the Elbasy’s address.

    As stated there, for the first time ever it is being held online.

    In his telegram the Elbasy stressed that this year Kazakhstan marks 30th anniversary of its independence. Today Kazakhstan faces a new ambitious task to join the 30 most developed states of the world by 2050. Kazakhstan will achieve this strategic goal as the people’s unity always made the country move forward.

    In a conclusion the Elbasy wished all fruitful discussion.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Secretary of State of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
