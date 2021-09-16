Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Elbasy greets Eurasian Media Forum participants

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2021, 11:00
Elbasy greets Eurasian Media Forum participants

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the participants of the XVII Eurasian Media Forum, Kazinform reports.

«Over the past years the Forum became an acknowledged media platform to share views. Well-known politicians, experts and leading mass media representatives debate here the most pressing issues of global concern, develop new approaches to have them solved,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev read the Elbasy’s address.

As stated there, for the first time ever it is being held online.

In his telegram the Elbasy stressed that this year Kazakhstan marks 30th anniversary of its independence. Today Kazakhstan faces a new ambitious task to join the 30 most developed states of the world by 2050. Kazakhstan will achieve this strategic goal as the people’s unity always made the country move forward.

In a conclusion the Elbasy wished all fruitful discussion.


Mass media   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport