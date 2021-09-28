Elbasy greets attendees of 10th plenary meeting of TurkPA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the success of the Turkic-speaking countries and expressed confidence in achieving new objectives in his message addressed to the participants of the 10th plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Majilis.

In his message read out by Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin the First President of Kazakhstan greeted the participants of the 10th plenary meeting of TurkPA.

Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of the 10th anniversary plenary meeting in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, highlighting the special connection between the brotherly nations based on the common language, culture, and traditions. He also called the convergence of the Turkic-speaking countries as one of the main objectives of his work, accentuating the importance of further interaction.

«I am sure that parliamentarians of the Turkic-speaking countries will contribute greatly to the matter, and the anniversary meeting of TurkPA will give additional impetus to the further strengthening of friendship between our nations,» reads the message.

In his speech, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker underlined the historic contribution of Elbasy to the creation of the Turkic Cooperation Organization, including the PA.