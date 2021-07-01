Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy, Glencore International AG CEO meet

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2021, 19:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chief Executive Officer of Glencore International AG Ivan Glasenberg and thanked the company for the contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s mining industry, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The First President of Kazakhstan noted efficient work of Kazzinc LLP, which general investor is Glencore International AG. He stressed that Kazzinc takes an active part in solving ecological and social problems of the region.

In his turn, Ivan Glasenberg expressed gratitude for supporting mining industry employees and favorable investment climate in the country built over the years of independence. He highlighted that Kazakhstan is one of the most reliable and safe countries for investors in the mining industry. Kazakhstan has standing and plain rules.


Foreign policy    Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
