Elbasy gets acquainted with greenbelt development progress

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2019, 20:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting in the Kazakh capital Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov and Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev reported to the First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Elbasy official website reads.

As stated there, as of today the greenbelt covers more than 87,000 ha. Up to 4,600 ha were planted this year. It is expected to increase the greenbelt area up to 100,000 ha by 2022.

Besides, the Elbasy was briefed on digitalization of the data collection and analysis processes derived as a result of land treatment.

The same time, they reported on the results of the landscape gardening of the capital city and measures taken to link the greenbelt and Burabay forest area.

Taking into account the reports Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the application of experience in building the greenbelt around the capital city as well as the countrywide.

Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
