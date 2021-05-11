Elbasy familiarizes with greening of First President’s Park in Turkestan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has familiarized with the works on planting greenery which are underway at the Park of the First President in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Elbasy familiarized with the works on planting greenery in the Park of the First President in Turkestan,» his press secretary Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that the First President of Kazakhstan had arrived in Turkestan. During the trip to the capital of the Turkic world Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit a number of social and cultural facilities.

With the construction boom and recent revival Turkestan has been gaining momentum as the new capital of the Turkic world.