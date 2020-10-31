Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy extends condolences to Turkey for deadly quake

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 October 2020, 13:00
Elbasy extends condolences to Turkey for deadly quake

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

The telegram reads that the First Kazakh President was deeply saddened by the news of the victims and injured ones in the aftermath of the earthquake hit Izmir Province.

«Sharing the pain of the losses, I condole with the family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire Turkish people,» reads the telegram.

He also wished a rapid recovery to the injured and expressed his confidence that the Turkish will overcome the hardships.

Incidents    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches