Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy extends condolences over passing of Yeskendir Khassangaliyev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 April 2021, 22:36
Elbasy extends condolences over passing of Yeskendir Khassangaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the family and loved ones of late Kazakh composer, singer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

Elbasy received the news of the passing of Kazakh composer, singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the State Prize Yeskendir Khassangaliyev with great sadness.

He extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Kazakh composer, singer.

In his letter, the First President of Kazakhstan noted that Yeskendir Khassangaliyev hugely contributed to the promotion of Kazakh music, adding that his patriotic and lyrical songs such as Atameken, Ademi-au, Eskirmegen makhabbat were loved by the public, strengthening patriotism and love of the people to the Motherland.

«The large music legacy and good memory of the talented person will always be remembered by the people,» reads the letter.

Incidents    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches