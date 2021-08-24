Go to the main site
    Elbasy extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist

    24 August 2021, 18:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences over the untimely passing of outstanding Kazakhstani scientists and member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nadir Nadirov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    In the telegram of condolences Elbasy reminded that Nadir Nadirov dedicated his life to the development of fundamental petroleum science and engineering and achieved tangible heights and earned remarkable standing in the scientific circle.

    «As an honorary president of the Barbang Association of Kurds of Kazakhstan, he greatly contributed to strengthening of public accord and inter-ethnic unity in the country,» the telegram of condolences reads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Science and research Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
