    Elbasy extends condolences over passing of Amanzhol Koshanov

    19 May 2021, 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the family of prominent Kazakh scholar, academician Amanzhol Koshanov over his passing, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

    Sharing the pain of the loss, Nurusltan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family of late prominent Kazakh scholar, academician of the National Science Academy Amanzhol Koshanov.

    In his letter, Elbasy pointed out that Koshanov was a prominent scholar who devoted his life to science and greatly contributed to the development of domestic economic theory. He noted Koshanov’s participation in the development of state scientific programs, fundamental studies on many key issues such as the creation of a system of national economic interests and provision of economic security, adding that the late scholar founded his own economic theory school.

    «The name and good memory of Amanzhol Koshanov will always be remembered by the people,» reads the letter.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

