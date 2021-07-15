Elbasy extends condolences over passing of Absattar Derbisali

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late Former Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan Absattar Hadji Derbisali, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

Sharing the pain of the loss, Nurusltan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family of former Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan Absattar Hadji Derbisali over his passing.

The letter notes that Absattar Hadji Derbisali was a wise, forward-looking, and kind-hearted person who dedicated his entire life to science and religious education.

«As the head of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan he contributed to the greater work of the Muftiat, the strengthening of interreligious peace, and inter-ethnic accord in the country,» reads the letter.

Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the name of Absattar Derbisali will be remembered by the people.