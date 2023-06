Elbasy decrees convocation of Nur Otan Political Council Bureau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy, Leader of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on convocation of the sitting of the Bureau of the Political Council of Nur Otan Party on August 24, 2020, the Twitter account of 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek reads.