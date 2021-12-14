Elbasy congratulates team of MSU Kazakh branch on 20 years since foundation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his congratulations to the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University on the occasion of 20 years since its establishment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A solemn event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Attending the event are Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, reps of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, Office of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, deputy corps of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Russian Embassy, Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kazakhstan as well as graduates of the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, teachers, and students.

In his message to the team of the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University read out by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his congratulations on the occasion of 20 years since its establishment.

«Establishment of this higher education facility at my initiative and with the support of President of Russia Vladimir Putin was a bright example of friendship and strategic partnership between our countries. It is symbolic that my 1994 address with an idea of creating the Eurasian Union took place at the Moscow University, which today has a branch in the center of Eurasia contributing to the implementation of the idea in practice,» noted Nazarbayev.

According to him, the graduates of the branch make a decent contribution to the development and prosperity of Kazakhstan marking its 30th anniversary of independence these days.

«I am sure that formation of broad-minded and modern specialists, joint scientific research will facilitate further growth of the University’s potential as one of the leaders of domestic higher education,» said Elbasy wishing the team of the Kazakh branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University new success and achievements for the benefit of the country and promoting the Kazakh-Russian cooperation.



