Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy congratulates people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2022, 10:16
Elbasy congratulates people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The congratulatory letter of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan on the Nauryz holiday was published on the website of Elbasy, Kazinform reports.

«Dear Kazakhstnis! Congratrulate You on the Nauryz holiday!

Marked today, Nauryz is one of the holiest holidays that came to use from the depths of time and is a symbol of frindship, unity, and stability of our country.

Embodying the intrinsic link between time and generations, the Nauryz holiday reflects the greatness of culture and traditions of Kazakh people, reminding us of the importance of eternal values: kindness, mercy, and mutual support.

The sacred holiday is of greater significance given the ongoing events in the world. It helps us grasp the importance of valuing accord in society, preserve the peaceful and quiet life in our multinational State.

The spring holiday of renewal and creation gives us hope, strength, and energy for new accomplishments for the benefit of Motherland.

Accept my sincere wishes of strong health, well-being, happiness, and prosperity! Let Nauryz bring all us happiness, peace, and prosperity!, reads the congratulatory letter.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023